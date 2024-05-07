Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Nancy and Paul Labadie. PHOTOS: Danny Campbell
Out & About: Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Savor the Symphony

Maria Lawson 0 Comments ,

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s sold-out Savor the Symphony gala brought supporters to the Lakewood Country Club.

The event combined wine, music, and friends as guests were serenaded by performers from beneficiary Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings.

Nikki Beneke and Joanie Stephens chaired the event, and Susan and Mark Geyer and Katherine and Steven Smethie were the honorary chairs.

The main attraction featured performer and illusionist Giancarlo Bernini, who created magical experiences while roaming the crowd.

There was also a cocktail reception, wine tasting, silent auction, live auction, wine pull, and a three-course dinner.

