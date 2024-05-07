Out & About: VolunteerNow Hearts of Texas Luncheon

VolunteerNow honored Randy Bowman with its Lifetime Achievement Award during its 17th annual Hearts of Texas Luncheon on April 18 at the Arts District Mansion.

About 300 guests watched a video about Bowman and listened to a fireside chat with him moderated by Gordon Keith, a friend and host of The Ticket. Bowman told about growing up in Pleasant Grove in a single parent home in poverty with few resources.

“Randy’s mindset is focused on care for others – whether within business, his family, his community – he sees what’s needed,” said Cheryl Alston, executive director and chief investment officer of the Dallas Employment Fund and a VolunteerNow board member, who presented Bowman with the award.

AT LAST!, a weekday boarding experience for children in poverty started by Bowman in 2021, received the first formal Goods Grant via VolunteerNow’s Donated Goods program. The grant will reduce AT LAST!’s operational expenses by $250,000 over the next three years.

Randy Bowman’s mother, Annie Lois Hunt Bowman, was honorary chair of the event.

Community Partners of Dallas received the Ruth Collins Sharp Altshuler Award for Excellence in Volunteer Stewardship. The Tammy Richards Impact Award was presented to Lewisville ISD.

VolunteerNow is one of the nation’s largest volunteer centers, and marshals thousands of volunteers to strengthen more than 4,200 nonprofit organizations.