Five Places to Drink Wine on National Wine Day

Saturday, May 25 is a notable date because, not only is it National Wine Day, it’s also my birthday! It was so very nice for the people to make up holidays out of thin air to create this day on the &%$#$th anniversary of my birth.

In honor of both, I want to share some of my favorite places to enjoy a glass of wine and some vittles.

Trova is a great place to wine down.

PHOTO: Trova

1. Trova Wine+Market in the Plaza at Preston Center has excellent wines by the bottle and glass and delicious food to pair with it. This Friday and Saturday, Trova is offering a special pairing duo by-the-glass. Champagne Moutard Grand Cuvée Brut NV + Chef Stephanie’s Smoked Salmon Toast with crème fraîche, cucumber, watermelon radish, cured quail egg yolk, topped with caviar for $32. Cheers to that!

There are some new seasonal dishes at Trova worth checking out while you’re there, including Scallop + Plum Ceviche with tarragon, lime, house lemon-infused olive oil, anaheim pepper, wood sorrel, and fried wonton chips and Burrata + Smoked Prosciutto with honey-roasted beets, oranges, blueberries, radicchio, chives, red wine vinaigrette, pistachios, microgreens, served with toasted baguette.



2. Eataly Dallas is my happy place and Saturday, it’s hosting a Sip and Savor Wine Tasting event at La Scuola, inside the market. For $45, the hour-long wine tasting class will teach someone about Italian wines, along with a tasting and Italian aperitivo small bites to snack on. If you’ve never participated in one of these programs, you’re missing out. They are fun, informative and delicioso.



Coupes PHOTO: Courtesy



3. Coupes in The Shops of Highland Park is a very French-inspired place with a fabulous wine list and incredible bites created by the immensely talented Diana Zamora whose name you might recognize from the late Cry Wolf.



In honor of my birthday National Wine Day, Saturday, May 25 only, Coupes is offering 25% off all bottles of wine and bubbles. Coupes offers over a dozen champagnes and sparkling wines by the glass and 50 labels by the bottle designed for everyday celebrations and conversation. Reservations can be made via Tock, but you can saunter in if you’re feeling spontaneous.



4. Georgie is one of the hottest restaurants in town, thanks to a revamped menu and the culinary excellence of RJ Yoakam. If you’re looking for an exceptional wine list, Georgie’s got it. Not only does the restaurant offer a varietal of bottles and glasses from the prestigious regions of France, Italy, and beyond, but Georgie’s wine program is award winning, with accolades from Wine Spectator, The World of Fine Wine, and Star Wine List.



5. Café Pacific is a classic restaurant but I love just going to its tiny little bar and having a glass of wine. The people watching there is spectacular, better than the wine list, in fact, and it’s pretty good. Café Pacific always has a white burgundy by the glass which is my favorite French sipper. The affable staff will chat with you if you want or leave you be if you don’t. It’s a great neighborhood bar.

Happy National Wine Day to those who celebrate and please consume safely.