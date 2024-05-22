Out & About: Robert S. Folsom Leadership Award Patron Party

Methodist Health System Foundation hosted a patron party on May 1 to honor 2024 Robert S. Folsom Leadership Award recipient James W. Keyes.

The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to community leadership, emulating the achievements of former Dallas mayor the late Robert S. Folsom, whose contributions to the growth of Dallas included planting the seeds for an Arts District downtown.

The patron party highlighted Keyes’ leadership and service to the Dallas community. Keyes, former CEO of 7-Eleven and Blockbuster Inc., has also written a new book – Education is Freedom: The Future is in Your Hands.

Methodist Health System Foundation President James M. Johnston shared how much he has enjoyed getting to know the Keyes over the last few months and reiterated that Keyes was a perfect selection for the award. Johnston said that multiple generations of the Folsom family have been committed supporters of Methodist over the years, and that Keyes possesses these same qualities of “character, honor, integrity, and giving back to this city.”

The Patron Party was held at the home of Kathryn and Craig Hall in the Hall Arts Residences. Guests enjoyed a variety of wines and bites while mingling and admiring an extensive art collection and views of the city from the terrace.

The Robert S. Folsom Leadership Award was presented to Keyes at a celebratory evening event on May 17 at the Hilton Anatole.