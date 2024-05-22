Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 13-19

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LIGHTS OUT?

A burglar stole a man’s Kobalt flashlight from his vehicle at an unprovided time May 13 in the 7100 block of Azalea Lane.

13 Monday

A burglar entered Woodlands American Grill and stole cash around 8:52 a.m.

Reported around 3:49 p.m.: Thieves stole from a NorthPark Center retail store.

Reported around 4:12 p.m.: found drugs at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

A burglar broke a woman’s front passenger window and ransacked the vehicle at an unprovided time at The Lawn at Bluffview.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time at a home in the 4200 block of Bobbitt Drive.

14 Tuesday

A shoplifter gave a fictitious name to police and was arrested at NorthPark Center around 3:47 p.m. The offender also received a criminal trespass warning.

A thief stole from a woman at Central Market in Preston Oaks Shopping Center at an unprovided time.

A burglar stole a man’s car at an unprovided time in an apartment parking lot in the 7700 block of West Greenway Boulevard.

A thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unprovided time.

15 Wednesday

Reported around 3:01 p.m.: found property in the 6200 block of Park Lane.

A thief stole property from an Inwood Village pharmacy around 8:54 p.m.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole a woman’s vehicle from the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane.

A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center department store at an unprovided time.

16 Thursday

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning at Preston Forest Shopping Center at an unprovided time.

Someone in possession of drug paraphernalia was arrested for failing to identify themselves to police around 11:17 p.m. in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unprovided time.

17 Friday

Around 10:09 p.m., someone was caught with a vape device believed to contain an illegal substance in the 5900 block of West Northwest Highway.

A scammer committed a “fraud offense” at Drake’s Hollywood at an unprovided time.

A thief stole from a vacant home in the 4400 block of Northaven Road at an unprovided time.

18 Saturday 

Reported around 9:27 a.m.: A burglar damaged and stole property from a retail store in the 5300 block of Forest Lane.

A burglar stole a woman’s vehicle around 3:10 p.m. in the 8100 block of Douglas Avenue.

19 Sunday

Stolen around 6:06 p.m.: a man’s parked motorcycle in the parking lot of Elan at Bluffview.

A burglar entered a woman’s home in the 6600 block of Tulip Lane at an unprovided time.

A destructor caused damage to a woman’s property at a construction site in the 6900 block of Forest Lane at an unprovided time.

