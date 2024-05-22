PH Man Fundraises with Wahl Mobile Barbershop

Ben Davis, who was a finalist in Wahl’s “Benevolent Beards” contest last year, is working with the company to bring its mobile barbershop to Taste of Addison.

Ben Davis

The pop-up barbershop will provide free beard trims to attendees. For each free beard trim, Wahl will donate $100 to support Operation Gentlemen.

Operation Gentlemen is Davis’ nonprofit with three primary causes: collecting suits and business attire for donation to the Fort Cavazos Soldier Recovery Unit, providing monthly pop-up barbershop services to the homeless population in Dallas, and feeding veterans in need.

“There is no shortage of people who donate their time and energy to helping others, and the Benevolent Beards contest provides an excellent platform to discover and honor these individuals,” said Steven Yde, vice president of North America Consumer at Wahl. “To bring attention to the contest, we’re traveling the country and visiting finalists from last year — like Ben — who are doing good in the world, and we’re honoring them by hosting beard grooming events that will further support their charitable efforts.”

Davis’ pop-up will be at the Taste of Addison food festival on the following dates and times:

Friday, May 31: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: noon to 6 p.m.

