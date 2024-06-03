Grads Earn Golf Foundation Scholarships

Highland Park graduate Isaac Gregorie is among dozens of scholarship recipients from the class of 2024 honored by the Northern Texas PGA Foundation.

The foundation’s scholarship initiative surpassed its previous record by recognizing 87 seniors throughout North Texas this spring with scholarships totaling $731,500. The amounts vary from $2,500 to $20,000.

Gregorie, who will attend Indiana University, was given the NTPGA’s Philip Bleakney Scholarship. He plans to major in business and finance.

Recipients from area private schools include Harry Wang of St. Mark’s (Dr. Bill Blair Scholarship), who will attend New York University; Antonio Dimafelix of Jesuit Dallas (Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation Scholarship), who will attend UC San Diego; and Max Chan of Jesuit (Tehan Scholarship), who will attend New Mexico State.

Two recent graduates from Thomas Jefferson High School were awarded four-year scholarships covering $20,000 as part of the NTPGA Fairway to Success program. Amy Lopez (USC) and Briana Perez (University of Texas) were among eight honorees chosen from 79 applicants from participating Dallas ISD campuses.

The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, named after the former Jesuit standout, bestowed awards on four DISD students — Jayden Blevins (Lincoln), Alejandro Canelo (Thomas Jefferson), Mario Gutierrez (Thomas Jefferson), and Yasmin Cruz (Samuell). Two other TJ graduates — Angel Torres and Nancy Pacheco — earned CJ Cup Byron Nelson Scholarships.

The foundation also honored two students with Scottie & Meredith Scheffler Scholarships, sponsored by the former HP star. They went to Jace Boslow (Hebron) and Connor Biggio (McKinney North).

This year, 62 percent of scholarships were awarded based on financial need in addition to academic performance, extracurricular activities, and community involvement. The other 38 percent were based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, and community involvement. Since 1983, the foundation has awarded $5.73 million in college scholarships to 841 students.