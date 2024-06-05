16 Dream Playhouses to Benefit CASA at Annual Fundraiser

Dallas CASA’s Parade of Playhouses will return to NorthPark Center for its 29th year, but this time a month earlier than usual.

The June 14-30 event will feature 16 houses donated by local architects, builders, organizations, corporations, and individuals. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for $5 (or five for $20) for a chance to win one of the custom-designed builds.

This year’s playhouse architecture includes an ice cream shop, a castle, a fire station, a Dallas Mavericks giant basketball shoe, cottages, a model of University Drive’s historic Mouzon-Wise house, and a pink-themed house.

“Somehow, the wonderful designers and builders of Parade of Playhouses outdo themselves year after year, amazing NorthPark shoppers young and old with their incredible creations,” Dallas CASA board chair Scott Orr said. “Most importantly, they do it because they share our concern for children. They want all children to have happy and safe childhoods.”

This year’s architects and builders include Perkins + Will, Highland Park High School students, Women Leading Technology, and OMNIPLAN among others.

Developer KDC is the grand marshal, and Crest Cadillac is the presenting sponsor.

Proceeds benefit Dallas CASA’s work to train and supervise community volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children and remove them from unsafe homes.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at NorthPark Center or dallascasa.org. The winners will be randomly selected on June 30.