House of the Month: 3817 Colgate Ave.

Welcome to this completely updated and remodeled home in the heart of University Park on a highly coveted block, within walking distance to Hyer Elementary. This stunning residence boasts five bedrooms and 5.2 bathrooms, offering ample space for comfortable living and entertaining. Extensively updated, the home exudes luxury with its meticulously crafted and designer finishes. The interior features modern touches and high end details, blending seamlessly with the timeless architectural design.

The chef's kitchen is a standout, equipped with stylish fixtures and top-of-the-line appliances — double Asko dishwashers, Subzero fridge freezer, and Viking gas range. The primary suite provides a private retreat, complete with a lavish en-suite bathroom and his and her walk-in closets. Outdoor living is equally impressive, with beautifully mature landscaping, patio, pool, spa, and fire pit.