NorthPark to Host AutoShow in August

Where can you find thirty-five of Dallas’ most luxurious cars on display? Hint: it’s not at a dealership.

NorthPark Center, North Texas’ largest shopping mall, will be hosting the NorthPark AutoShow 2024 from August 9 – 25. The venue will line its corridors with thirty-five premier vehicles from respected automotive brands.

Avondale Dealerships and Bentley Dallas are the 2024 Exclusive Featured Partners and KTCK The Ticket is the 2024 Media Sponsor. Other participating dealerships include Aston Martin Dallas, Audi Dallas, East Dallas Diesel, Goodson Acura of Dallas, Maserati Dallas, McLaren Dallas, Park Place Motorcars Dallas, Park Place Porsche, Park Place Volvo, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dallas, Sewell Automotive Companies, and Tesla.

Visitors are encouraged to learn about the vehicles while shopping and dining at the mall. Best Ride on Cars will also present a special exhibit of children’s ride-on and push cars, including a mini Lamborghini Sián, McLaren Go Kart, and Mercedes-Benz G Wagon.