Preston Hollow JOANN Store Goes ‘A Cut Above’ to Make Wish Come True

When the team at JOANN Fabric and Crafts’ Preston Hollow location heard that a Make-A-Wish child was coming to shop in their store, they knew they wanted to give her an extra-special afternoon.

With a week’s notice, the use of their crafting talents, and some help from the JOANN organization, they managed to make 11-year-old Reagan Feil’s dreams come true.

One staff member painted a banner welcoming Reagan to the store. Others designed shirts, a pink and purple quilt, and a water bottle. JOANN gifted Reagan store swag, including aprons, and coloring books that featured Pokemon characters she likes.

Team members wrote cards for Reagan, telling her how glad they were to meet her and that they hoped she enjoyed her time in their store. JOANN gave Reagan a bouquet of flowers adorned with a note and tiny gold scissors, which are used to reward team members who go “a cut above.”

JOANN also gifted Reagan a bow-covered Cricut, a cutting machine that crafters can use to create professional-looking designs. Store manager Amanda McBride had heard it was Reagan’s dream to own one of the popular creative tools.

“So, this not all we have for you guys,” McBride told Reagan’s family during their July 26 visit. “JOANN has opted to gift you a shopping spree today. You get to go and pick whatever you want. We’ll load your cart up. You get to take it all home with you, and it’s from JOANN.”

With guidance from McBride and JOANN district manager Chris Byrne, the family started their shopping in the kids’ crafts section. “You can get whatever you want,” McBride reminded Reagan when she hesitated before putting craft supplies in her cart.

“This is amazing,” Reagan’s father, Robert, said as the family navigated the store. “We didn’t expect anything.”

After a stop at origami, the family moved to Cricut supplies, which Byrne and McBride suggested should include shirts, a heat press, and material. “You can never go wrong with too many colors,” Byrne said when Reagan struggled to choose. “You never know what you’re going to want to make down the road.”

“Get everything sparkly!” suggested Reagan’s 8-year-old sister Oakley. Oakley and Reagan’s 14-year-old brother, Sam, filled their own carts with art supplies. Oakley’s included a unicorn she could color, and Sam’s an origami dragon kit.

“I expected a little thing. But when I came in, I was so surprised,” Reagan said mid-shopping trip. She said her favorite craft was a Star Wars themed bead kit that she could use to recreate Baby Yoda.

Reagan left JOANN with carts full of art supplies and even a giant letter R she could decorate. “I’m so happy,” she said as she wheeled her carts toward the exit.

The nonprofit Make-A-Wish North Texas depends on the generosity of companies and individuals to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. Click HERE to learn more about the organization.