Highland Park Education Foundation Gifts $1.7 Million to HPISD

The Highland Park Education Foundation presented a check for $1.7 million — all of which will support teacher and staff salaries — to HPISD at the district’s Aug. 20 Board of Trustees meeting.

This is the second year in a row that the Foundation has gifted $1.7 million to HPISD. The contribution was raised through donations from families, alumni, and property owners during the annual Mad for Plaid Campaign. Every year, Mad for Plaid dollars support the district’s most critical needs, Foundation executive director Meg Boyd told the Board.

On behalf of the Board of Trustees, President Maryjane Bonfield thanked Foundation leadership and staff, as well as community members who participated in the campaign. She said it was “unbelievable” that the district could expect to receive such a substantial donation each year.

“We know it’s coming. We could not operate our district without it, and we thank you for it,” she said. “I know it’s a lot of work, and it’s a lot of commitment from community members and incredible generosity.”

The co-chairs of the 2023-2024 Mad for Plaid Campaign were Claire and Andy Baker, Chris Palmer and Terry Steger, Kamela and Kenneth Aboussie, and Mary Katharine and Martin Gill.