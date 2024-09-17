Suspicious Individual Spotted Loitering in Park Cities

Several area schools have emailed parents about a “suspicious individual” loitering near where children gather.

Boone Elementary, Hyer Elementary, and Northway Christian Day School have messaged parents about the individual.

Northway Christian’s email stated that the individual had been seen in a few areas popular with children, and had “walked down Wentwood and appeared to be taking pictures of Boone Elementary.” The message continued that “(i)mmediately, NCDS security, Boone security and UP Police were alerted and all children were brought inside.”

Once Boone became aware of the individual, the school’s on-site police officer “immediately addressed the individual regarding his presence in the area,” Boone principal Ashraf Mobh wrote in a Sept. 13 email. She reassured parents that all children were safe and the campus was operating normally.

In a Sept. 16 email to parents, Hyer principal Debbie Burt wrote that, as a precaution, the school was taking additional steps to ensure student safety.

Boone and Hyer’s messages both emphasized that the schools take all reports related to safety seriously, and thanked families for their partnership in keeping students safe.

The University Park police is not sharing a description of the individual as there is no indication of any criminal violations.

“We urge that calls to the police be based solely on behavior, not appearance,” community information officer Paige Ruedy said. “Should this individual or anyone else exhibit suspicious or criminal behavior, witnesses are encouraged to contact the authorities by calling 911 and provide detailed information to ensure an appropriate response.”