‘Suspicious Individual’ Issued Trespass Warning

The HPISD Police Department has issued a criminal trespass warning for all district schools to a “suspicious individual” seen loitering in areas where children gather.

“This person has been duly notified that if he steps onto HPISD property, law enforcement action will be taken,” superintendent Mike Rockwood wrote in a Sept. 18 email to parents.

Boone Elementary, Hyer Elementary, University Park Elementary, Highland Park High School, and Northway Christian Day School have recently messaged parents about the individual.

Northway Christian’s email stated that the individual had been seen in areas popular with children, and had “walked down Wentwood and appeared to be taking pictures of Boone Elementary.” The message continued that “(i)mmediately, NCDS security, Boone security and UP Police were alerted and all children were brought inside.”

Once Boone became aware of the individual, the school’s on-site police officer “immediately addressed the individual regarding his presence in the area,” Boone principal Ashraf Mobh wrote in a Sept. 13 email. She reassured parents that all children were safe and the campus was operating normally.

Messages from HPISD schools have emphasized that they take all reports related to safety seriously, and thanked families for their partnership in keeping students safe.

The University Park police is not sharing a description of the individual as there is no indication of any criminal violations.

“We urge that calls to the police be based solely on behavior, not appearance,” community information officer Paige Ruedy said. “Should this individual or anyone else exhibit suspicious or criminal behavior, witnesses are encouraged to contact the authorities by calling 911 and provide detailed information to ensure an appropriate response.”