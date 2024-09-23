Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 16-22

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A DIM FUTURE

A shady thief stole a pair of sunglasses from an unlocked 2021 Tesla in the Tom Thumb parking lot on Villanova Drive at about 6:44 p.m. on Sept. 22.

UNIVERSITY PARK

16 Monday

A mischief maker shattered the rear window of a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 at about 12:02 a.m. on Marquette Street.

A joyrider stole a 2022 Ram 1500 TRX from in front of a home on Villanova Drive at about 7:09 a.m.

17 Tuesday

A license plate looter stole the front plate from a vehicle on Milton Avenue at around 6:05 p.m.

18 Wednesday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A scoundrel stole an electric scooter and helmet from an unspecified location at about 11:01 a.m.

A no-good fraudster was caught trying to cash a forged check for $1,294.67 made out to “SR Equipment Company, LTD” at about 2:55 p.m. in Snider Plaza.

A thief went shopping in an unlocked 2023 Tesla at about 5:29 p.m. on Preston Road and stole a blue leather tote bag and an iPad with a white keyboard case.

19 Thursday

A man seen loitering near areas where children play was arrested at about 5:18 a.m. after police accused him of jaywalking in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue. Click HERE to read more about this story.

Reported at 1:18 p.m.: A burglar took off in an unlocked Toyota Tacoma parked in an undisclosed location.

A car thief broke the window of a 2006 Chevy Tahoe on Bryn Mawr Drive and stole the vehicle at about 6:26 p.m.

20 Friday

Police arrested a man for narcotics violations at about 1:15 a.m. on Mockingbird Lane after discovering him with a small-pharmacy’s worth of drugs, including a plastic bag with a white crystal substance, orange M N8 pills, white pills, drug paraphernalia, and a bottle for the heartburn medication Zegerid.

A reckless roadster didn’t stop after hitting a 2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 at about 4:13 p.m. on Southwestern Boulevard.

Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated and confiscated a baggie containing a white powder residue at about 11:04 p.m. on Lovers Lane.

HIGHLAND PARK

16 Monday

A sneaky thief stole the wallet of a resident of the 4600 block of South Versailles Avenue before 9:50 a.m., possibly after he left it inside his 2022 Lexus RX350. The thief used the credit cards in the wallet to make at least $886.18 in unauthorized charges.

A locked Ford F350 vanished from a parking space in front of a townhouse in the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue before 8 a.m.

18 Wednesday

A car thief stole a 2023 Ford F150 that may have been left unlocked from the 4400 block of Byron Avenue before 8 a.m.

19 Thursday

A no-good-doer stole two black backpacks from a Chevy truck parked in the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue before 2:35 p.m. Inside were keys, spare clothes, AirPods, cholesterol medication, glasses, toiletries, and lunch.

20 Friday

PHOTO: Pixabay

Officers made an arrest for burglary of a vehicle at 1:42 a.m. in the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue.

A reckless driver fled the scene after they struck a Porsche Cayenne illegally parked in the 5300 block of Byron Avenue at about 7:53 a.m.