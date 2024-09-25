Kips Bay Decorator Show house Returns to Dallas



Architects, designers will transform two-acre Turtle Creek estate

Want some decorating inspiration?

This year’s Dallas Kips Bay Decorator Show House opens in late October.

“The last two times I visited the Kips Bay show house, I returned home and started my own renovation projects,” revealed Preston Hollow resident Elizabeth Johnson.

Word is, that’s not unusual, as Kips Bay show homes offer design inspiration to both the seasoned aficionado and the DIY novice.

The nation’s leading annual design event and top fundraiser for Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club of New York, first came to Dallas in 2020.

However, the event hit a snag in 2022, when parking and permit issues arose. The neighbors in the Old Preston Hollow area where Dallas’ first show houses were located, resisted the crowds and traffic being thrown in their midst.

The normally weeks-long event was reduced to mere days that year and employed remote parking and shuttles thereafter.

But this year the event will celebrate its fifth-year anniversary in Dallas at a home outside of Preston Hollow — one with much more parking.

The estate at 2999 Turtle Creek Blvd. has 60,000 square feet of underground parking. That should appeal to past eventgoers who’ve complained about having to shuttle from a remote parking lot and anyone eager to house a couple hundred cars at their personal residence should the property hit the market after the Kips Bay event.

“It’s inspired by French and Asian influences — a chateau in France my team and I visited, and travels through Asia — with our Le Salon de Musique-inspired space featuring an opulent entertaining area for music and relaxation, outfitted with a server bar and a vintage-inspired record console,” said Eddie Maestri of the award-winning architecture and interior design firm, Maestri Studio.

In all, 25 design experts will work to transform the 25,000-square-foot Turtle Creek estate in preparation for the showcase.

The Dallas event will also benefit two Dallas nonprofits: Dwell with Dignity is dedicated to beautifying homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty, and The Crystal Charity Ball’s mission is to support children’s charities.

“We are thrilled to showcase our fifth annual event at this iconic address,” said James Druckman, board president of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. “We anticipate a showcase that not only celebrates design innovation, but also underscores our commitment to raising critical funding both for the community and our kids.”