‘Preston Hollow People’ Applauds
Lisa Dwinal, a middle school faculty member at The Hockaday School, is one of 26 educators from across the country and the only teacher from Texas, to be accepted into the 2024 Peace Teachers program at the United States Institute of Peace. USIP’s Peace Teachers program is a professional development opportunity for middle and high school educators committed to educating youth on international peace and the resolution of violent conflicts.
Jamie Williams, who was named by The Family Place as the first recipient of the Paige Flink Icon Award. Named in honor of retired longtime CEO of The Family Place in recognition of her legacy, the award recognizes those who work in their community and sphere of influence to bring people together and build partnerships to make Dallas a better place to live. She will be recognized at the Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon on Oct. 4 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.
Henry (Hank) Hermann, a financial services professional who served as the first Society of St. Vincent de Paul Conference president at Christ the King Catholic Church. The philanthropist who shaped the creation of the first charitable pharmacy in Texas, has been named the 42nd annual recipient of The Catholic Foundation Award. He will be honored during the annual Catholic Foundation Award Dinner on Feb. 22, 2025, at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.
Santanu Roy, who was named the Robert H. and Nancy Dedman Professor in Economics in recognition of his outstanding research accomplishments and international leadership in microeconomic theory.