‘Preston Hollow People’ Applauds



Jamie Williams, who was named by The Family Place as the first recipient of the Paige Flink Icon Award. Named in honor of retired longtime CEO of The Family Place in recognition of her legacy, the award recognizes those who work in their community and sphere of influence to bring people together and build partnerships to make Dallas a better place to live. She will be recognized at the Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon on Oct. 4 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.