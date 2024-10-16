Edgemere Volunteers Make It a Barbie World for Girls in Need

During a pivotal and rare quiet moment in last summer’s wildly pink blockbuster Barbie, Margot Robbie in the title role notices an old woman sitting on the bench beside her.

“You’re beautiful,” Robbie says.

“I know,” replies the woman played by Oscar-winning costume designer Ann Roth.

Residents and staff of the Edgemere senior living community showed their own knowing beauty and kindness this summer as they demonstrated you’re never to old to collect Barbies, especially on behalf of children in need.

Working with the Ronnia Langston Foundation, the seniors collected new dolls to improve the self-esteem of children across Dallas-Fort Worth with play therapy.

The collection drive benefited 50 girls across North Texas, said a spokesperson for the effort.

“A Barbie’s purpose is to inspire the limitless potential in every child,” she said. “Play therapy, including with a Barbie, offers a range of methods to capitalize on children’s natural urges to explore and harness it to meet and respond to their developmental needs.”