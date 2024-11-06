Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 28-Nov. 3

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO ROOM FOR AN ILLEGAL BOOM

An individual was cited Nov. 1 for illegally discharging fireworks at a residence located in the 6500 block of Stichter Avenue.

28 Monday

A criminal trespass warning was issued at a bank located in the 6300 block of Lemmon Avenue.

29 Tuesday

The back door of a residence located in the 6200 block of Walnut Hill Lane was left open.

30 Wednesday

The window of a vehicle was pried open, and property was stolen from a car parked in the 5700 block of Stonegate Road.

A vehicle was taken without permission from a property located in the 8500 block of Edgemere Road.

Personal property was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 5600 block of Greenbrier Drive.

31 Thursday

The license plate was illegally removed from a vehicle parked in the 8100 block of Preston Road.

A vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence located in the 6400 block of Pemberton Drive.

A toolbox was removed from the bed of a truck that was damaged in the 5500 block of Harvest Hill Road.

An individual was hit with a lock that was wrapped inside a sock in the 8600 block of Preston Road.

Two individuals took property without permission in the 5000 block of Mill Creek Road.

1 Friday

A vehicle was damaged during an attempt to take it without consent in the 5100 block of West Amherst Avenue.

Property was stolen from a vehicle parked in a commercial lot located in the 12200 block of Park Central Drive.

Personal property was stolen from inside a vehicle parked in the 4800 block of Nashwood Avenue.

2 Saturday

A citation was issued to a driver driving while intoxicated in the 6800 block of Walnut Hill Lane.