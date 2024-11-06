Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 28-Nov. 3
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO ROOM FOR AN ILLEGAL BOOM
An individual was cited Nov. 1 for illegally discharging fireworks at a residence located in the 6500 block of Stichter Avenue.
28 Monday
A criminal trespass warning was issued at a bank located in the 6300 block of Lemmon Avenue.
29 Tuesday
The back door of a residence located in the 6200 block of Walnut Hill Lane was left open.
30 Wednesday
The window of a vehicle was pried open, and property was stolen from a car parked in the 5700 block of Stonegate Road.
A vehicle was taken without permission from a property located in the 8500 block of Edgemere Road.
Personal property was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 5600 block of Greenbrier Drive.
31 Thursday
The license plate was illegally removed from a vehicle parked in the 8100 block of Preston Road.
A vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence located in the 6400 block of Pemberton Drive.
A toolbox was removed from the bed of a truck that was damaged in the 5500 block of Harvest Hill Road.
An individual was hit with a lock that was wrapped inside a sock in the 8600 block of Preston Road.
Two individuals took property without permission in the 5000 block of Mill Creek Road.
1 Friday
A vehicle was damaged during an attempt to take it without consent in the 5100 block of West Amherst Avenue.
Property was stolen from a vehicle parked in a commercial lot located in the 12200 block of Park Central Drive.
Personal property was stolen from inside a vehicle parked in the 4800 block of Nashwood Avenue.
2 Saturday
A citation was issued to a driver driving while intoxicated in the 6800 block of Walnut Hill Lane.