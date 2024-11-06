HPISD Bond Passes, Meyer Retains Seat

Voters in Highland Park ISD approved by a large margin the school district’s $137.3 million bond proposal on Nov. 5.

With all precincts reporting, the unofficial tally was 12,416 votes, or 68.26%, in favor, and 5,774 votes, or 31.74%, against.

“Bond 2024 will have an immediate impact on our schools, students, and teachers,” Superintendent Mike Rockwood wrote in an email message to families. “The results prove — once again — that we have a community that truly values the education of its youth.”

Turnout was significantly higher and the margin of victory much greater than in 2015, when a $361.4 bond proposal squeaked by voters. 54.75%, or 4,542 voters, favored that bond, and 45.26%, or 3,754 voters, were opposed.

In 2008, the district’s $75.4 million bond election drew just 2,023 voters, and 91.15% of them voted in favor.

The vast majority of HPISD voters went to the polls early this year. Of the 18,190 votes cast, just 2,608 of them came on Election Day.

Dallas County Results from statewide races and other election information is available HERE.

In other election news, Morgan Meyer retained his seat as a member of the Texas House of Representatives from the 108th district. With all precincts reporting, Meyer had 58,684, or 57.95% of the vote, and Democrat Elizabeth Ginsberg had 42,584, or 42.05%.

Meyer’s margin of victory was greater than the last time he faced Ginsberg in Nov. 2022. He captured 56.45% of the vote in that election, and Ginsberg took 43.55%.