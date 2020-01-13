Nonprofits To Host LGBTQ+ Symposium at SMU on Equality, Human Rights

A coalition of local nonprofits is hosting the LGBTQ+ Global Symposium on Equality and Human Rights at SMU.

The symposium will be Feb. 21 and includes executives, diplomats, leaders in the LGBTQ+ community, and others discussing the history, present landscape, and progression of human rights in Dallas and across the world.

“While not always recognized as such, the Dallas LGBTQ(+) community has long served as a leader and pacesetter for other communities in the U.S. This symposium will highlight that rich history and its connection to global issues,” Resource Center CEO Cece Cox said.

The coalition includes the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth, the Cox School of Business at SMU, the Dedman School of Law at SMU, the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, the Embrey Human Rights Program at SMU, and the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Resource Center.

“LBGTQ(+) rights are important foreign policy issues and the World Affairs Council is pleased to work with our community partners to bring this discussion to the forefront,” World Affairs Council President and CEO Jim Falk said.

Three sessions include:

Global diplomacy, leadership and the state of affairs on global equality, featuring former and current LGBTQ+ U.S. ambassadors and senior leaders of other countries;

Executives of multinational corporations discussing the hurdles and benefits of an inclusive and diverse workplace that drives exceptional profit;

The evolution of the Dallas LGBTQ+ community’s work toward equality and its participation in raising awareness in the public and private sectors.