Small Businesses, Some Nonprofits Can Still Apply for SBA Disaster Loans

Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West announced that SBA has approved more than $5 million in federal disaster loans for Texas businesses and residents impacted by severe storms, straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes in Dallas County that occurred on Oct. 20, 2019.

According to Garfield, SBA has approved $1,392,700 for businesses and $3,854,900 for residents to help rebuild and recover from this disaster.

While the deadline to apply for property damage assistance has passed, small businesses and most private nonprofits can still apply for economic injury assistance. Economic Injury Disaster Loans help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage from the storm. The deadline to apply is Aug. 14.

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwell and Tarrant Counties.

The SBA is providing assistance at its Dallas County Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the Bachman Lake library branch, at 9480 Webb Chapel Road, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.