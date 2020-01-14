Texas Ballet Theater to Stage ‘Crash’ and World Premiere of Ma Cong’s ‘Firebird’

Texas Ballet Theater, which is the resident ballet company for both Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth and the Winspear Opera House in Dallas, announced it will stage the world premiere of Ma Cong’s Firebird, along with Jonathan Watkins’ Crash, next month.

The company will present both ballets Feb. 14 through 16 at Bass Performance Hall.

First performed in Paris in 1910, Firebird is based on a Russian legend of good and evil and features music by composer Igor Stravinsky. TBT’s production is a new telling of the classic piece, with choreography by Ma Cong. Cong is internationally recognized for his choreography and is the Resident Choreographer of Tulsa Ballet.

Emma Kingsbury designed the sets and costumes for Firebird, and David Finn designed the lighting for this world premiere. Samantha Pille is the principal dancer in Firebird, while Katelyn Clenaghan, Jiyan Dai, Alexander Kotelenets and Paige Nyman will perform Crash.

Crash returns to the Bass Performance Hall stage after its world premiere with TBT in 2015. Inspired by the challenges of modern life, watch tension, ambition and human vulnerability collide in this abstract ballet by choreographer Jonathan Watkins. North Texas native Ryan Cockerham composed the music and Kari Perkins designed the costumes.

The performance lasts approximately 90 minutes with an included intermission. Tickets range from $25 to $125 and are available at www.texasballettheater.org or 877-828-9200.