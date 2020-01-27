GALLERY: La Fiesta Kick’s Off 2020 Season

La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas kicked off the 2020 season with an Announcement Party on Dec. 19 at the Belo Mansion.

This year’s theme is “The Royal Celebration” to commemorate the organization’s 35th anniversary. Earlier in the day, Tootsies rehosted the La Fiesta Duchess “dip,” which was taught by Britney Tynan Sisk, a dance instructor with Park Cities Dance. The 2020 Duchesses and Escorts will be formally presented at the presentation gala on June 6 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.

(Photos by James French Photography)