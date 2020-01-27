Deadline Approaches to Apply for Dallas ISD Choice, Magnet Schools

Some of the top schools in the country are choice schools in Dallas ISD, but if you’re interested in your child attending one, you’ll need to move fast — the deadline is in days.

The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Jan. 31.

And the options are nearly endless, from Montessori and International Baccalaureate to Gifted and Talented, to single gender schools, two-way dual language programs, STEM, fine arts, personalized learning, and more.

To those families with high school children, college preparatory programs give incoming freshmen the chance to participate in a program where they can leave high school with a diploma and 60 hours of college credits at no charge.

At choice schools, free transportation is provided to students who live two or more miles from the school.

To learn more about the Dallas ISD programs available, and to apply online, click here.