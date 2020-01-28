Wednesday, January 29, 2020

This year's Highland Park team captains include, from left, Jackson Hall, James Henry, Case Savage, and Seth Powell. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
Play Ball and Meet the Scots on Friday

The first regular-season baseball game is almost a month away, but Highland Park fans don’t have to wait that long to get a taste of the upcoming season.

The annual Meet the Scots fundraiser is slated for Friday at Scotland Yard, featuring interactive field events, player autographs, free baseballs for kids, and sales of raffle tickets, In-N-Out burger baskets, and HP baseball T-shirts.

The festivities will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dinner tickets must be purchased in advance by contacting Ashley Dugger.

