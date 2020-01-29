Wiles Paces HP in Rout of Bryan Adams

Highland Park started its second go-around through the District 11-5A schedule on Tuesday the same way it began the first — with a dominating victory over Bryan Adams.

Worthey Wiles poured in 30 points as the Scots accumulated a season-best point total in a 94-45 win that helped them bounce back from last week’s defeat against league leader Carrollton Newman Smith.

Jacob Hager added 17 points for HP, which led 50-21 at halftime and cruised from there. Fourteen players scored at least two points for the Scots (19-8, 7-1).

In the prior game, another balanced scoring effort, led by 18 from Jack Pease, lifted HP to a 65-42 road triumph over Conrad. Next up, the Scots will travel to face Carrollton Creekview on Friday before returning home on Feb. 4 versus Carrollton R.L. Turner.