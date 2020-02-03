Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 28 – Feb. 2

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PUBLIC MENACE

A crook posing as a firefighter took $480 from the Juice Bar in Highland Park Village by presenting an employee with fraudulent invoices around 5:35 p.m. Jan. 31 and claiming the store manager said the employee could pay him from the register for services to the restaurant’s fire extinguishers.

HIGHLAND PARK

28 Tuesday

Officers responded around 12:36 p.m. to an abandoned Honda Civic in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue. The car was impounded after it hadn’t moved for two days.

30 Thursday

Arrested at 7:39 p.m.: a 23 year old in the 6000 block of Preston Road accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, expired vehicle registration, driving without a valid license, and warrants.

31 Friday

Arrested at 12:15 a.m.: a 23 year old in the 3500 block of Armstrong Avenue accused of driving without a valid driver’s license, running a stop sign, fraudulent use or possession of items with identifying information, and evading arrest.

An irresponsible motorist hit an Audi Q8 in the 5400 block of Cambridge Avenue without leaving information. The incident was reported at 4:31 p.m.

1 Saturday

Arrested at 1:50 a.m.: a 24-year-old man at Preston Road and Emerson Avenue for a warrant.

Arrested at 5:54 p.m.: a 27 year old in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive accused of trespassing.

2 Sunday

Arrested at midnight: a 30-year-old man in the 4200 block of Wycliff Avenue accused of no insurance, failure to dim lights, resisting arrest, driving without a valid license, and warrants.

A thief broke a window of a Honda CR-V in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue and took a purse from the passenger seat some time between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

26 Sunday

A thief took a laptop between midnight and 9 a.m. from an SUV in the 3900 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

27 Monday

A thief took a leaf blower from the bed of a truck in the 3900 block of Wentwood Drive around 9:15 a.m. and blew away from the scene in a black sedan.

A burglar broke the rear window of a Volvo SUV in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto Drive and snatched a woman’s purse from the back seat and made fraudulent charges on her credit cards between 12:30 and 2 p.m. before she finished walking the track.

A thief took numerous power tools and construction equipment from a site in the 3400 block of Purdue Street between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. Jan. 28.

28 Tuesday

Arrested at 3:15 p.m.: a 28-year-old man for a warrant in the 3600 block of Lovers Lane.

Arrested at 10:28 p.m.: a 24-year-old man for a warrant in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A burglar took three outside air conditioning units and a vent-a-hood from the kitchen of a home under construction in the 4400 block of Grassmere Lane between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Jan. 29.

29 Wednesday

A burglar got into a Cadillac sedan in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza around 3:15 p.m. and took a pair of AirPods, chargers, prescriptions, clothes, sunglasses, and shoes.

Arrested at 9 p.m.: a 38-year-old man for a warrant in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

30 Thursday

A crook fraudulently used the personal information of a woman in the 3600 block of University Boulevard. The woman reported the incident to police at 2:41 p.m.

31 Friday

An irresponsible motorist backed into a parked truck around 4:07 p.m. in the 8400 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard without leaving information.

A porch pirate pilfered jewelry from the 3900 block of Bryn Mawr Drive. A woman reported the incident at 4:30 p.m.

1 Saturday

A crook opened a credit card using the information of a man in the 4000 block of Glenwick Lane to buy a computer. The man reported the incident at 4:33 p.m.

A scammer called a woman in the 3900 block of Marquette Street at 5:13 p.m.

A thief took a revolver from the 3800 block of Mcfarlin Boulevard around 5:45 p.m.