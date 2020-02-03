Stella Nova Coffee Shop Opens in Snider Plaza

Stella Nova recently opened a coffee shop in Snider Plaza – the chain’s first location in Texas.

The brand has four locations around Oklahoma City, including one near the University of Oklahoma in Norman. The location at 6604 Snider Plaza opened Jan. 21 across from Kuby’s Sausage House, a mainstay in the plaza since 1961. The coffee shop is open from 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, from 5:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday, and from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday.

“We like the architecture mix (in Snider Plaza),” John Kennedy of Stella Nova said. “It’s surrounded by schools… It’s a mix of people of all ages… We love being part of a community and tailoring the stores to the communities.”

The shop also offers teas and apple ciders as well as a selection of bakery and lunch items.

Kennedy said company leaders are hoping to continue to expand in the area.

“We’re actively looking for locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, and suburban areas,” he said.