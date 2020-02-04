Blue Wave Swimmers Heading to State

Highland Park will send 12 athletes to the Class 5A state swimming meet after several top finishes at the Region III meet over the weekend.

The performance at the regional meet in Frisco was highlighted by a trio of individual gold medals, from Lindsey Hosch in the girls 100 butterfly, Bo Clarke in the boys 100 breaststroke, and Dash Wolford in boys diving.

Hosch also earned a silver medal in the 100 breaststroke, and was part of winning quartet in the 200 medley relay alongside Maddy Helton, Sophia Pan, and Katherine Huang.

Helton (200 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and Huang (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle) each claimed two more individual medals at the regional meet for the Blue Wave. Max Van Cauwelaert placed fourth in the boys 100 backstroke.

Other HP swimmers heading to the state meet on Feb. 14-15 include Alicia Bi, Taylor Copeland, Alex Handley, Morgan Rehme, and Campbell Whann.