Thursday, February 6, 2020

Preston Hollow Crime Reports: Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FORGET SOMETHING?
How easy was it to take a vehicle before 8:35 a.m. Feb. 1 from outside a home in the 4200 block of Willow Grove Road? The 70-year-old owner left the key in the ignition and the engine running.

27 Monday
Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at NorthPark Center.

Broken into before 9:34 p.m.: a 50-year-old man’s vehicle at Inwood Village. Also targeted: a 58-year-old man’s vehicle before 10:03 p.m.

28 Tuesday
Police did not provide the reporting time for thefts at Preston Center and the Hockaday School.

Found before 12:16 p.m. at the intersection of Lemmon Avenue and Inwood Road: marijuana.

At 2:20 p.m., an unwelcome guest was told to leave The Forestwood Center strip mall at Inwood Road and Forest Lane.

Taken before 2:25 p.m.: a flatbed trailer from a vacant house in the 7100 block of Royal Lane.

29 Wednesday
Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at Preston Royal Village.

Experience in the locksmithing and security industry wasn’t enough to prevent a vehicle theft in the 7700 block of Inwood Road. A 25-year-old employee of Bee’s Keys reported the caper at 12:40 p.m.

Stolen before 5:23 p.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

30 Thursday
Arrested at 5:27 a.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of drunkenness in the 10700 block of Midway Road.

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at Preston Royal Village.

Feeling lucky? Reported at 10:39 a.m.: a crook stole lottery tickets on Jan. 29 from Wal-Mart at Midway Road and LBJ Freeway.

Reported at 12:35 p.m. by American Barricade Corp.: a motorist fled after damaging a highway sign in the 10200 block of Midway Road.

31 Friday
Before 7:40 a.m., a burglar broke a window to gain entry to a home in the 6200 block of Orchid Lane.

Reported at 10:45 a.m.: a Jan. 27 burglary where the crook broke the backdoor glass to gain entry to a home in the 6700 block of Pemberton Drive.

A pre-Valentine’s Day disaster? Arrested at 1:48 p.m.: a 17-year-old boy accused of shoplifting at Victoria’s Secret at NorthPark Center. He also received a criminal trespassing warning.

Arrested at 4:16 p.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of threatening another man at NorthPark Center.

Arrested 4:24 p.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of criminally trespassing at The Forestwood Center.

Given a criminal trespassing warning at 4:35 p.m.: an unwelcome guest to a home in the 10700 block of Strait Lane.

1 Saturday
Before 1:06 a.m., a bully pulled a 27-year-old woman’s hair in apartment complex parking lot in the 6100 block of LBJ Freeway.

Arrested at 2:13 a.m. near Boston Market at Forest Lane and Central Expressway: a 39-year-old man described as so drunk he was “unable to take care of himself.”

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at Preston Center.

Reported at 8:52 p.m.: A sneaky shopper used a 62-year-old woman’s credit cards at Preston Forest Village.

2 Sunday
Taken before 8:59 a.m.: contents of a vehicle at a home in the 6400 block of Meadow Road.

Reported at 4:17 p.m.: the Feb. 1 theft of a 35-year-old woman’s wallet in the 6300 block of Orchid Lane.

Stolen before 5:37 p.m.: property in the 8600 block of Hillcrest Road.

