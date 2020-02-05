HP Athletes Honored on Signing Day

Chandler Morris and Paxton Anderson created plenty of big plays together as teammates at Highland Park. But next year, they will become bitter rivals.

Anderson committed to the University of Texas this week as a preferred walk-on receiver. Morris signed with Oklahoma in December. Both were among the senior athletes honored on Wednesday during a National Signing Day ceremony at the school.

Morris threw for 3,658 yards and 42 touchdowns in his final season for the Scots, who reached the third round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs. Five of those scoring passes went to Anderson, grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and son of team executive Stephen Jones.

Anderson’s grandfather and father both played at Arkansas, where his cousin — former HP quarterback John Stephen Jones — is currently on the roster.

However, Anderson chose a different path, and will be college teammates with HP defensive end Prince Dorbah, who signed with the Longhorns in December. Anderson and Dorbah have played on the same select basketball team for the past few years.

Also on Wednesday, HP tennis players Rhett Bailey and Katherine Petty were recognized for signing with NCAA Division I programs on opposite coasts. Bailey will play at Fordham University in the Bronx, while Petty will compete at Santa Clara University near San Francisco.

Other athletes spotlighted for college commitments included football long snapper Kipp Miller (Wheaton) and baseball player Hudson Hefner (Sewanee).