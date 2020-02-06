GALLERY: KidneyTexas, Inc. Presented Checks to Beneficiaries

Sandy Secor, president of KidneyTexas, Inc. and Mari Epperson, chair of The Runway Report Transforming Lives 2019 Luncheon and Fashion Show, presented checks to the beneficiaries at an event held at The Aldredge House.

The checks represented monies earned from the luncheon last fall. Honorary chairs were Suzette Derrick and Reneé Winter. At the luncheon, Patricia Cowlishaw received the Sue Goodnight Service Award and Community Awards were presented to Lynn Dealey and Jan Strimple. The inaugural Everson Walls Legacy Award was presented to Everson Walls as the honoree.

The beneficiaries who received checks at this event were Baylor Health Care System Foundation, Camp Reynal, Children’s Medical Center Foundation, Methodist Health System Foundation, Parkland Health & Hospital Foundation, Texas Health Resources Foundation and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

(Photos by Dana Driensky)