GALLERY: Dallas Stars Casino Night Raises Record $420k

Nearly a thousand Dallas Stars fans turned out Jan. 30 for the 21st Annual Park Place Dealerships – Dallas Stars Casino Night at the Comerica Center in Frisco. The event raised more than $420,000 for the Dallas Stars Foundation, breaking last year’s fundraising record for the most money raised in a single night.

Laughter filled the venue as fans and players bantered back and forth while playing blackjack, roulette, craps and poker.

“I’ve attended every Stars Casino Night except one,” said 87-year-old Doris Seabolt of Carrollton, who worked as a waitress at Waffle House for 49 years.

“About 10 years ago bad weather prevented her from making it to Casino Night,” explained her daughter Deborah Dunn. “But that’s the only way she would miss it. She looks forward to this event all year. She loves talking to the players.”

Fans had the opportunity to bid on a selection of autographed memorabilia, including jerseys and hockey sticks signed by current and retired athletes, as well as unique experiences. Guests enjoyed food prepared by III Forks Steakhouse and specialty drinks made with Spanish liqueur Licor 43 and Brown Sugar Bourbon.

The Dallas Stars Foundation focuses its efforts on providing support to the children in the community through youth hockey programs, youth engagement, health and education.

