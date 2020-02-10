Snider Plaza Antiques Under New Management

Snider Plaza Antiques is under new management after more than 30 years.

Bill Sheahan took over the shop at 6929 Snider Plaza on Dec. 1 after Allan and Martha Woodcook retired.

Sheahan said he’d been a vendor in the store for about three years offering jewelry design and repair before taking over the store and bringing Laura Williams on full time to manage the antiques side of the business.

“There’s a real community (at Snider Plaza Antiques).” -Bill Sheahan

Williams has extensive retail experience and had been helping with Bill Sheahan Designs on a part-time basis.

“Having all the experience (from the about 22 other vendors) here has been great,” Sheahan said. “There’s a real community (at Snider Plaza Antiques). The trust has been felt.”

He’s hoping in January to update the signage for the business to include antiques, art, and jewelry.

“We want to make it a true Dallas destination,” Sheahan said, adding he’s seeking more quality dealers to join the existing mix of vendors at the shop.

He also wants to host club meetings and educational events related to antiques and arts.

The Woodcooks retired in late November 2019 to have more time to spend with family after running the store since 1989.