Mike Rawlings and Matrice Ellis-Kirk to Receive TACA Silver Cup

Former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and RSR Partners Managing Director Matrice Ellis-Kirk will be honored at The Arts Community Alliance’s Silver Cup Award Luncheon on Tuesday, March 10 at the Fairmont Dallas’ Regency Ballroom.

Chaired by Holly Mayer and Lucilo Peña, guests of the 42nd annual fundraiser can enjoy a modern dance performance by Catherine Ellis Kirk of A.I.M and opera performance by Angel Vargas of The Dallas Opera. Margot B. Perot, J. Davis Hamlin, Nancy Nasher, and Walter Elcock were recent Silver Cup recipients.

Rawlings and Kirk will be celebrated for “contributing richly to the cultural fabric of the community through their unparalleled devotion to the arts.”

“Those of us who call Dallas home are the beneficiaries of their vision for our city,” said TACA Executive Director, Terry Loftis.

Rawlings, who was determined to be “the Arts Mayor of Dallas,” worked to gain financial support for the arts and connected businesses with arts organizations. After establishing Dallas Arts Month in 2016, he launched the Creative Conversation event, calling attention to issues impacting the arts community. Rawlings supported the Dallas Art Fair, Nasher Prize, and Moody Fund for the Arts. He was the first mayor to designate a staff member liaison to the Office of Arts and Culture and the arts community. Rawlings was awarded the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 2018 National Award for Local Arts Leadership from the Americans for the Arts.

Kirk has championed arts, culture, and history in the Dallas community by advocating for historic institutions and arts education as well as supporting diverse up-and-coming art groups. She currently serves on the boards of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, TITAS/Dance Unbound and has served on those of the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and the Museum of Natural History and Science.

Click here to learn more.