Dallas Commercial Real Estate Attorney Dies in Skiing Accident

Joel Eastman, a longtime Dallas commercial real estate attorney, died Saturday after colliding with a tree, officials in La Plata County, Colorado said.

Eastman, 70, was skiing with his wife, Melissa, at Purgatory Resort near Durango in southwestern Colorado, and hit the tree around noon Saturday, county coroner Jann Smith told the Durango Herald. Purgatory Ski Patrol brought the man to emergency care by snowmobile, and then he traveled by helicopter to the hospital.

Smith said he was wearing a helmet.

The man had some basic medical issues but “we don’t think that would have caused him to have an issue before he hit the tree,” Smith told the Herald. The Coroner’s Office plans to perform an autopsy sometime next week.

Local NBC affiliate 9News reported that a resort spokesman said that a guest provided CPR to Eastman first, then the ski patrol took over efforts until about 12:40 p.m., when the helicopter took him to the hospital.

Eastman arrived at Mercy Regional Medical Center, but was not revived, the Denver Post said.

At 1:15 p.m., the resort officials learned Eastman had died.

“Purgatory Resort, Ski Patrol and the entire Purgatory community extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of the guest who was lost today,” said Dave Rathbun, general manager for Purgatory Resort.

Eastman earned a bachelor’s degree and MBA from the University of Florida, and his law degree from Southern Methodist University in 1977, and specialized in real estate law. He was a member of the Highland Park United Methodist Church, and served on the boards of the Gladney Center for Adoption and the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa; a daughter, Morgan; and a son, Davis.