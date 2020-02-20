Buchholz Returns With State Title Hopes

Spencer Buchholz will head to the Class 5A state wrestling tournament this weekend for one final shot at a championship.

The Highland Park senior secured his third consecutive Region III title. Two of his teammates, sophomores Parker Stafford and Cooper Chapman, will join him at state beginning Friday in Cypress.

Buchholz (33-4) will face Joseph Torres of Lubbock Monterey in his first-round match in the 145-pound weight class. He advanced to the final in the same bracket last year before being pinned by Chase Warden of Dripping Springs. However, Warden is competing at 152 pounds this season.

HP’s other qualifiers are in the two smallest weight classes. Stafford (17-5) was the regional runner-up at 113 pounds, and will meet Frisco Liberty freshman Mitchell Borynack in the opening round.

At 106 pounds, Chapman (39-12) heads to state as the third-place regional qualifier. He will oppose Monterey’s Bradyn Valdez in his first-round match.