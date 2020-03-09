All Out Trinity Boasts Runs, Bike Races, Yoga

With the Dallas skyline behind you and the arches of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge above you, March 28 could shape up to be a perfect day to get a bit of exercise in and enjoy the city sights.

Trinity Park Conservancy will present All Out Trinity, the city’s premier festival celebrating the Trinity River. Organized in collaboration with the City of Dallas and Texas Capital Bank, All Out Trinity features runs, bike races, and yoga on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, along with a community marketplace, family zone, and other activities throughout the day.

The event takes place at the site of Harold Simmons Park, the planned 200+ acre park spanning nearly one mile of the Trinity River between the Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge and the Margaret McDermott Bridge.

Trinity Park Conservancy is the nonprofit organization working in partnership with the City of Dallas and the Trinity River Corridor Local Government Corporation to transform the Trinity River into great public spaces for all, beginning with Harold Simmons Park.

“Trinity Park Conservancy is pleased to present this great event once again this year and to showcase the number of ways people can enjoy the Trinity River today. All Out Trinity exemplifies the Conservancy’s mission of bringing Dallas together to experience this great natural resource at the heart of our city,” said Brent Brown, CEO and president of Trinity Park Conservancy.

Registration is now open for All Out Trinity events, including the 16th annual Trinity River Levee Run (5K, 10K, or marathon); the Dallas Gravel Ride (riders choose between one, two or three loops of 7.5 miles or a three-hour endurance challenge of gravel and dirt trails along the Trinity River’s Levees); and Yoga on the Bridge, an outdoor yoga class with unparalleled views of the city from the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, led by instructors from Black Swan Yoga.

A free festival takes place throughout the day on the Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge and the Felix H. Lozada, Sr. Gateway with a community marketplace of local artists, as well as children’s activities, food, music, salsa lessons, and more. All Out Trinity begins at 7:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony; races begin at 8 a.m., and the festival runs until 5 p.m.

“Texas Capital Bank is proud to support vibrant communities across our state, and especially here in our home town of Dallas,” said Effie Dennison, Texas Capital Bank executive vice president and director of community development and corporate responsibility. “We are excited to return as presenting sponsor and to help our neighbors stay healthy and strong through wellness activities, community connections, and financial literacy resources.”

All Out Trinity Schedule of Events (Saturday, March 28):

7:30 a.m. All Out Trinity Opening Ceremony

8:00 a.m. Trinity River Levee Run: 5K, 10K, Half Marathon*

9:00 a.m. Community Marketplace & Family Zone open

12:00 p.m. The Dallas Gravel Ride*

1:00 p.m. Yoga on the Bridge*

2:00 p.m. Salsa on the Plaza

3:00 p.m. Bike to the Bridge

3:45 p.m. Bike Rodeo for Kids

5:00 p.m. Festival closes

*Registration required; on-site registration available