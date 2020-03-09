Monday, March 9, 2020

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports March 2-8

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO MORE DIRTY CLOTHES

An opportunistic thief took a laundry bag containing a men’s wool suit, two Terri John ball gowns, and a Ted Baker dress left on a porch in the 4300 block of Lomo Alto Drive for the dry cleaners before 3:30 p.m. March 3.

HIGHLAND PARK

2 Monday

A thief swiped merchandise from the Whole Foods store in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive around 4:21 p.m. and left.

An opportunistic thief took a $319 shirt from an unlocked Ford C-Max in the 5000 block of Airline Road. The incident was reported at 6:12 p.m.

4 Wednesday

Arrested at 12:02 a.m.: a 46-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated, driving without insurance, and driving without a valid driver’s license in the 5400 block of Airline Road.

A thief broke into a toolbox with bolt cutters and took multiple tools from a garage in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue that was unsecured between Feb. 28 and 7 a.m. March 2. The incident was reported at 10:35 a.m.

5 Thursday

Arrested at 1:30 a.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 6300 block of Preston Road.

Thieves took two Jimmy Choo purses from the store in Highland Park Village around 5:40 p.m. while an employee was turned around to answer their question about a product.

Arrested at 8:15 p.m.: a 62-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive.

6 Friday

Arrested at 1:09 a.m.: a 20-year-old woman accused of reckless damage and driving while intoxicated in the 3600 block of Armstrong Avenue.

An anonymous tipster reported finding a box containing drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be drugs in an alleyway in the 3800 block of Gillon Avenue around 3:16 p.m.

7 Saturday

Arrested at 12:35 a.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4500 block of Roland Avenue.

Arrested at 7 p.m.: a 27 year old accused of criminal trespassing in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive.

8 Sunday

Arrested at 11:20 p.m.: a 27 year old accused of driving without a valid license and speeding in the 5400 block of Douglas Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Monday

A thief swiped a sign from a yard in the 3300 block of Rankin Avenue around 7:50 a.m.

Arrested at 9 a.m.: a 55-year-old man for a warrant in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

3 Tuesday

A thief broke into a Lexus RX 350 in the 2800 block of Dyer Street and took a pair of Ray-Bans. The incident was reported at 4:08 p.m.

A crook opened credit cards using the information of a woman in the 4400 block of Purdue Street. The incident was reported at 5:35 p.m.

6 Friday

A thief drove off in a Mercedes E-Class from the 3600 block of McFarlin Boulevard overnight before 11:30 a.m.

