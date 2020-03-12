Interabang Books Officially Home on Lovers Lane

With a hoist by a crane, Interabang Books made what was once temporary permanent – the popular independent bookstore will stay put at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane after being forced to move from Preston Road and Royal Lane after an EF3 tornado decimated the beloved store.

“We are staying put at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane,” store manager Kyle Hall said Thursday morning as he watched a crane install the permanent sign that is replacing a temporary banner. “We signed the long-term lease a few weeks ago.”

The store was able to secure a new location at the shopping center, located between the Dallas North Tollway and Inwood Road, exactly a month after the Oct. 20 tornado displaced them. The store, owned by Nancy Perot, is two doors down from Eatzi’s.

But the news is also bittersweet – coming simultaneously with the demolition of the original location, which opened in July 2017.

“Heavy equipment is taking down the southern wing of the Preston Oaks center this week just as new, permanent store signage for Interabang Books is scheduled for installation at The Pavilion,” Hall said.