HP, UP To Temporarily Close Libraries, Plan To Offer Curbside Checkout

Highland Park and University Park are temporarily closing their respective libraries, according to a March 14 announcement.

The closures begin Tuesday, March 17, and will last until further notice, according to the announcement.

However, books, movies, and other physical materials will be available to check out and pick up via temporary curbside service outside the library locations.

More information about the temporary curbside services for the respective libraries’ cardholders will be available on the websites of the individual libraries, which are www.uptexas.org/government/up-public-library or www.hplibrary.info, in the next few days, the announcement says.

In addition to temporary curbside service, both libraries offer cardholders a variety of digital services, including access to e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines, databases, and more.

Highland Park Library staff will be available during the closure by phone, 214-559-9400, and by email at hplibrary@hplibrary.info , to assist patrons with their information needs, offer consultations on accessing digital services, or help with logistics of the temporary curbside service.

University Park Public Library staff will be available for their cardholders during the closure by phone, 214-363-9095, and by email at info@uptexas.org for similar services.

The announcement comes as local officials work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.