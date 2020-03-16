Please Wash Your Hands, Please Stay Home

It’s been a weird year during the last week, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change any time soon.

Here at People Newspapers, we’ve been working on the April print issue, which is due to hit your mailboxes next week. But it’s been interesting, to put it lightly, to swivel as event after event cancels, and after news changes from hour to hour because of COVID-19.

A couple of months ago, we launched two new newsletters – Fun Things To Do, and The Society Page. And now, as we’re all faced with a new social distancing reality, we want to be responsible with both of those platforms.

And this is where you come in.

The Dallas arts community, and the philanthropic community that drives so much of our society coverage, is incredibly innovative. We know that soon we will see the ways they pivot to deliver art to the community in new and exciting ways. We are interested in telling the stories of fundraising when there are no galas, no benefit luncheons, no balls.

We are actively seeking to cover the innovative ways you’ll be delivering art to the community in the coming days and weeks through various social media platforms and other means. Please let us know, so that we can continue to provide our readers with the best and broadest spectrum of news. Are you a charity that is now tasked with fundraising without the event that was traditionally your biggest money raiser? Let us know how you are doing that.

In the coming days, we’ll be providing you with new ways to entertain yourselves at home. Fun Things To Do has become – temporarily – Fun Things To Do At Home. If you haven’t subscribed, there’s no time like the present – the next edition will go out Wednesday morning.

And in the meantime, wash your hands. Stay home. And join our conversations on the Preston Hollow People and Park Cities People Facebook pages.