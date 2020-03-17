Dallas Symphony Orchestra Will Keep the Music Going

With gatherings of more than 50 people prohibited in Dallas now, most orchestras, museums, and other art offerings in town are closed for the duration.

But that isn’t stopping the Dallas Symphony Orchestra from delivering music to everyone while they’re at home.

“Historically, art and music have helped us through difficult times, and we need it now more than ever,” a post on the DSO’s Facebook page said.

“We will be making audio and video performances of the DSO available online to #keepthemusicgoing,” the post continued. “These will be both archival concerts and newly recorded chamber music performances by our musicians.”

The orchestra’s most recent post is a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 from April 2019 – Fabio Luisi’s first concert with the DSO after being announced as music director.

The DSO’s musicians have also taken to Facebook to provide music in the time of COVID-19. Oboist Erin Hannigan made a video of herself playing a piece and encouraged fellow musicians to post their own in the comments.

“‘Bring your humanity to your art. Bring your art to humanity,'” she wrote. “We at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra miss performing with each other and for YOU during this time of social distancing, so we’ve found a way to continue our art. Watch this post evolve with a chain of performances in the comments throughout today!”

To see the full thread, click here.