Social Distancing Dining Guide

Friends, we are all in this together and pretty soon, we will be very tired of being in this together and we will be tired of eating home-cooked food. This is an evolving list of local restaurants that will continue to operate via curbside pick-up and delivery per the city mandates, which are subject to change.

The restaurant business is always the first to step in and step up when a crisis occurs such as a tornado, hurricane or an act of domestic terrorism such as the events on July 7, 2016 in Dallas. And think of all the gift cards they issue when there is a carnival, auction or gala – they give generously to help raise money for our causes, and now they need us. Let’s support them as best we can while adhering to all instructions on staying safe and healthy and protecting our community.

Here’s what we can do:

Buy delivery or take out Buy gift cards Write positive reviews online If you have a favorite server from your go-to restaurant, check on him or her and offer help

The restaurants are divided by conceptual offering because, if you’re like me and you’re craving Italian food, you want to go right to the Italian food category and not sushi. If you’re a restaurant owner or PR agency, please send me your updates and offers and I’ll update as needed.

Song Pairing: All By Myself

American – Elevated Modern

Parigi – Curbside pick up of your favorite menu items and daily lunch and dinner specials. Some of Parigi’s lunch specials include Lobster Knuckle Sandwich, Tuna Niçoise salad and their famous Chicken and Dumpling Soup. Call 214.521.0295 to order and provide CC info then call back when you’ve arrived to pick up your order. All orders include a 20% tip to help employees keep food on their home tables.

American – Casual

Dive Offers curbside pick up of fresh, made-from-scratch food from the young chef filled with light.

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery All six Eatzi’s stores will remain open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering its chef-crafted, “Meals For The Taking.” Meals include an assortment of sandwiches, soups, salads, sushi and hearty entrées. The Grill at Eatzi’s serves hot and ready, made to order meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The market also offers an assortment of wine, beer and baked goods.

Foxtrot Market Offering contactless delivery at both Dallas locations (Uptown and University Park). For contactless delivery, please specify in delivery instructions. Wine and craft beer delivery available, must have valid, legal state ID upon delivery. Café items are available to-go.

Liberty Burger Great burgers, sides, salads and milkshakes made with love from a young restauranteur with heart.

Mendocino Farms – Pick up a sandwich or salad from this hot California-based sandwich shop. The upside of the pandemic? Lots of downtown parking.

Otto’s Coffee & Fine Foods at The Adolphus – grab & go waffle window (WHAT?? Why does it take a pandemic for me to know about this!?)

Street’s Fine Chicken – Pick up and delivery one meal or catering for a dozen through DD, G, F, Pm, C

The Biscuit Bar – Let’s all find out if biscuits really do make everything better by ordering online and picking up a big ol’ biscuit. Customers can now order through The Biscuit Bar App or they can call into your closest Biscuit Bar location to place and order for pick-up.

Asian

Asian Mint Offering curbside pickup for online orders at all locations. For pick up, include your phone number, car make, model and color under “pick up instructions.” Bottles of wine, sake and beer are available for order at all locations except Oak Lawn. Free delivery for all locations with minimum order of $25.

Order here:

Forest: https://asianmintfl.takeout7.com/Ourmenu

Oak Lawn: https://asianmintol.takeout7.com/Ourmenu

Inwood: https://asianmintin.takeout7.com/Ourmenu

Richardson: https://www.toasttab.com/asianmint/v3#!/order

Delivery apps: C, DD, GH available for all locations through third party delivery apps as well

Namo – Their to-go boxes offer guests three prix-fixe options of four cut rolls and sashimi. Like the dine-in menu, guests also have the option to BYOB, build your own box, by choosing their choice of eight-piece cut rolls. They recently rolled out “Super Namo” for large groups, offering 10 cut rolls of your choice for $90. Namo is available on Uber Eats, Caviar, GrubHub and Favor, or customers can order pickup through the restaurant’s website. The restaurant is offering free edamame on all to-go orders. UE, C, F

BBQ

Ten50 BBQ Offering curbside pickup for online orders (hot tip: Get the mac and cheese.) Free delivery with orders of $150 or more. Order here: http://ten50bbq.com/order-bbq-online/

Italian/Pizza

Il Bracco Offering curbside pickup. Offering food and wine delivery service in partnership with Alto (local ridesharing company). Call the restaurant at (214) 361-0100 to order.

Zalat Has added tamper proof safety tape on pizza and posted a “Driver Safety Checklist” for third party delivery drivers coming in to store to pick up pizza for delivery. This includes tips for contactless deliverOrder here: https://zalatpizza.com/delivery-options/

Mediterranean

Zizikis Curbside delivery – free bread with any order $20 and over

Steak

Al Biernet’s – curbside pick-up and free delivery within 3.5 mile radius of both locations. Free delivery minimum order is $75 for lunch and dinner orders must include at least two entrees. Call 214.209.2201 to place order. Open 11:30 am – 8:30 pm M-F and 5 – 8:30 Saturday.

Knife Limited menu available for takeout or curbside pickup from 5 – 10 p.m. daily at the Dallas location only. Call Knife at (214) 443-9339 to place your order

Seafood

TJ’s Seafood Market Offering curbside pickup at both the Preston/Royal and Oak Lawn locations. Can order by calling the restaurants or ordering online. Get 25% off TJ’s gift cards using promo code FISH25. Order online at https://www.tjsseafood.com/store/gift-cards/ To order via phone call the restaurants at: Preston/Royal: (214) 691-2369 Oak Lawn: (214) 219-3474 Order online

at https://direct.chownow.com/order/11195/locations

Malibu Poke Oak Lawn location offering curbside pickup and delivery. Order online at https://orders.malibupoke.com. to order via phone call the restaurant at (469) 250-7074. Get 10% off Malibu Poke gift cards using promo code MALIBU10 Order gift cards online at https://www.malibupoke.com/store/gift-cards/ and they will be mailed to your physical address within seven days or order.

Treats

Bisous Bisous, Who doesn’t want to “kiss kiss” one of Chef Andrea Meyer’s signature French Macarons, French pastries, gourmet coffee drinks, house-made ice cream, and other delights? You can order take out or delivery. UE

And here is another example of the restaurant industry helping others! In addition, this Friday, March 20, is Macaron Day, and Bisous Bisous is one of several local bakeries participating by giving away one FREE macaron per guest and 20 percent of sales for the day to North Texas Food Bank and its mission to help fight hunger. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/MacaronDayDallas.

Fat Straws Offering curbside and delivery at all Fat Straws locations. For curbside, specify in delivery notes include your car make, model and color. Let Fat Straws know when you’ve arrived for your order by calling them. Delivery available from 12 – 7 p.m. within a seven-mile radius of locations with a minimum order of $10. You may customize your delivery order with special instructions such as “meet me outside, leave at door, etc.)

Haute Sweets Patisserie We need treats at a time like this, Chef Tida is brilliant. Order pasties, cakes, macaroons, chocolates and more through UE, C, GH. You can also order for pick up by calling (214) 856-0166.

Delivery company key

DD – DoorDash

G – GrubHub

F – Favor

Pm – Postmates

C – Caviar

S – Self Delivery

UE – UberEats