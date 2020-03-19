HP, UP Close Playgrounds, Parks Remain Open

Highland Park and University Park are closing playground equipment to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Parks remain open. City officials say they’ve placed signage at all playgrounds in University Park. For more information about parks, visit the town and city’s website.

Town officials say they will keep most tennis courts open, but will shut down the two middle ones in Fairfax Park to separate groups of players and avoid a recreational gathering of 10 or more.

UPDATE: Highland Park ISD also announced March 19 that their playground equipment is also off limits to the public until further notice.

“Playfields and sport courts are still available for use but social distancing of at least 6 feet is strongly encouraged,” HPISD said in an announcement on their Facebook page.

The announcements come a day after Dallas County announced new restrictions limiting recreational gatherings, indoor or outdoor events, like parties or barbecues, and more, to 10 or fewer people, and limiting community gatherings, like weddings, funerals, and religious services, to 50 or fewer people.

The city’s announcement also follows a similar announcement from city of Dallas Parks and Recreation that they closed playgrounds, golf courses, and tennis centers effective March 17.

“While use of playground equipment is restricted, open air use of parks and trails will remain open practicing social distancing for others,” an announcement on Dallas Parks and Recreation’s website reads.