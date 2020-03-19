SMU Reducing Campus Operations

SMU President R. Gerald Turner announced this week that the university will ‘reduce operations’ until April 6. As part of this plan, the university’s libraries will only be staffed for virtual operations and not open to the public, and the Meadows Museum and Dedman Center for Lifetime Sports will close at least until April 6.

Turner said in his letter that employees identified as ‘essential personnel’ by their supervisor and emergency policy will come to campus, as will those identified by their vice president as needed to provide on-site services.

“Thank you for your flexibility and patience as we roll out new information every day to help us all work through this unprecedented situation,” he wrote.

However, Turner encouraged anyone at risk of serious illness from COVID-19 or experiencing childcare issues to work with their supervisor to make alternative work arrangements, and asked that faculty or staff members who develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to remain home and voluntarily report that using an online form.