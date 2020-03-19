Thursday, March 19, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Coronavirus Park Cities Preston Hollow 

SMU Reducing Campus Operations

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , ,

SMU President R. Gerald Turner announced this week that the university will ‘reduce operations’ until April 6. As part of this plan, the university’s libraries will only be staffed for virtual operations and not open to the public, and the Meadows Museum and Dedman Center for Lifetime Sports will close at least until April 6.

Turner said in his letter that employees identified as ‘essential personnel’ by their supervisor and emergency policy will come to campus, as will those identified by their vice president as needed to provide on-site services.

“Thank you for your flexibility and patience as we roll out new information every day to help us all work through this unprecedented situation,” he wrote.

However, Turner encouraged anyone at risk of serious illness from COVID-19 or experiencing childcare issues to work with their supervisor to make alternative work arrangements, and asked that faculty or staff members who develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to remain home and voluntarily report that using an online form.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

You May Also Like

COVID-19 Updates: Texas Closes Driver License Offices, Waives Expiration Dates

Rachel Snyder 0

SMU To Honor Philanthropist Nancy Strauss Halbreich

Bianca R. Montes 0

‘Lieutenant Dan’ on the Hilltop

Chuck Cox 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *