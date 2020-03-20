County Reports 19 New Coronavirus Cases

Dallas County health officials reported 19 new presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, and said that they are now seeing “multiple clusters of transmission.”

The county didn’t provide details yet on ages or hometowns for the new patients. The latest confirmations bring the county total to 74 cases.

“Of the cases reported to date, multiple clusters of transmission have been noted among attendees of recreational group gatherings and employees in office settings,” the county’s report said.

“Please stay safe by staying home and limiting unnecessary trips. Walks are OK, but keep 6 feet distancing. It’s up to all of us to #flattenthecurve and #staycalmandstaysafe,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement.

We will update this story as we get more details.