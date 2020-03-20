Local Businesses Team Up To Deliver Growing Experience

As some Dallas-area residents are heading into their second week of social distancing, two local businesses have teamed up to provide deliveries of complete gardening setups.

Dallas-based rideshare company Alto has joined with Dallas-based Gardenuity to deliver the latter’s garden kits to area doorsteps, with a promise of same or next-day delivery of complete garden kits.

How does it work? Customers order their kits on Gardenuity’s website, and enter the code ALTO at checkout, which allows for them to have free same-day (if the order is placed by 2 p.m.) or next-day delivery by an Alto vehicle (if you’re in the Dallas-Fort Worth area).

“In these times of uncertainty, it’s the little things such as nurturing your own garden and connecting with nature that will keep us grounded and growing gratitude,” said Donna Letier, CEO of Gardenuity. “Gardens are an opportunity to nurture and be nurtured. They offer a way to connect to be a part of something good.”

“Our business is rapidly evolving to serve changing customer needs,” said Will Coleman, CEO of Alto. “As a customer of Gardenuity, I know that their products can provide a meaningful connection to nature and a great activity for individuals and families. These are so important in our current context. And as a founder, I’m excited about the opportunity to support not only our customers but also our drivers and a fellow local business through this partnership.”

Letier said that Alto founders (and Park Cities and Preston Hollow duo) Alex Halbardier and Will Coleman are an example of how a business can support social distancing.

“They are delivering good things to people when social distancing is advised. I have long been a fan of Alto and now they are bringing good experiences to people in a different way during a difficult time,” Letier said. “I stand in awe of these two entrepreneurs who are thinking about their team, their community and their mission- to create remarkable journeys.”

Letier said that now is a good time to start a small garden – not only because it’s spring, but because it can serve as a healthy outlet during a scary time.

“Gardening has always been a way to connect with each other, nature and gratitude. Stepping outside even for 15 minutes can lift our spirits, and develop a growth mindset at any age,” she said.

Worry you don’t have a green thumb? Gardenuity’s container gardens make it nearly fool-proof, with a portable and reusable grow bag, fully rooted plants that are seasonally and geographically appropriate, a gallon of compost, growing medium, soil primer, micro nutrients, PH toner, 30-day and 60-day feeding, and a Grow Pro Membership—a personalized guide and growing partner.

To check out the various garden kits, click here.