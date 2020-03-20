Friday, March 20, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Community Park Cities Preston Hollow 

DCAC Forms ‘Save Jane Society’ to Fight Child Abuse

Dalia Faheid 0 Comments , , , , , ,

Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center launched a new multigenerational advocacy group called the Save Jane Society to further its mission of fighting child abuse in Dallas County.

Save Jane Society is part of the Save Jane awareness campaign and annual event. In May 2019, DCAC held a 27 hour event at Klyde Warren Park where the Dallas County community read the stories of the 27,000 child abuse victims reported in 2018, replacing their names with Jane Doe or John Doe. Last year, DCAC served more than 7,300 people.

Save Jane Society members are North Texans of all ages and backgrounds who’ll be advocating for DCAC through service events, networking, and educational opportunities.

“Through Save Jane Society events and awareness, children suffering from abuse have another advocate for their justice and healing,” said Sarah Burns, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center Chief Marketing Officer.

Its first event was held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at NorthPark Center in the NorthCourt, where guests decorated paper pinwheels and made encouragement bracelets. The pinwheels will be on display during the 2020 Save Jane event at Klyde Warren Park, where 28,000 child abuse cases reported in 2019 will be told.

Last year, DCAC served more than 7,300 people.

 

Dalia Faheid

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Cowboys Visit Medical City

Staff Report 0

“Wandering Troubadour” to be Honored at TWO x TWO Event

Dalia Faheid 0

Book Shelf: Read About Stress, History, and French Flair

Rachel Snyder 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *