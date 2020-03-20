DCAC Forms ‘Save Jane Society’ to Fight Child Abuse

Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center launched a new multigenerational advocacy group called the Save Jane Society to further its mission of fighting child abuse in Dallas County.

Save Jane Society is part of the Save Jane awareness campaign and annual event. In May 2019, DCAC held a 27 hour event at Klyde Warren Park where the Dallas County community read the stories of the 27,000 child abuse victims reported in 2018, replacing their names with Jane Doe or John Doe. Last year, DCAC served more than 7,300 people.

Save Jane Society members are North Texans of all ages and backgrounds who’ll be advocating for DCAC through service events, networking, and educational opportunities.

“Through Save Jane Society events and awareness, children suffering from abuse have another advocate for their justice and healing,” said Sarah Burns, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center Chief Marketing Officer.

Its first event was held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at NorthPark Center in the NorthCourt, where guests decorated paper pinwheels and made encouragement bracelets. The pinwheels will be on display during the 2020 Save Jane event at Klyde Warren Park, where 28,000 child abuse cases reported in 2019 will be told.

